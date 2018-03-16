ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KTRS) Charges of sexual assault, kidnapping and armed criminal action have been filed against Phillip Stroisch, the Overland man who was also charged last week with shooting into a Chesterfield home and injuring a couple. The St. Louis County prosecutor’s office lists a half-dozen charges of sodomy among the 21 charges, which include armed criminal action and kidnapping. According to the charges, on Mar. 6, Stroisch allegedly sexually assaulted his wife in their home, pistol-whipped, hit and punched her and then threatened to kill her at gunpoint. After taking her from their home and driving around while continuing to assault her, he drove to the home of the Chesterfield couple, for whom he’d been a contractor, and shot at the home, injuring the couple.

He led police on a manhunt that ended near Pine Knob, Ark., where he shot himself in the head as police were about to arrest him.

Stroisch is being held on $1 million bond.