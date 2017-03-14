Man killed after being struck by vehicle in north St. Louis

( KTRS ) A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in north St. Louis. Police report the incident occurred around 8:10 p.m. Monday night at the intersection of Union Boulevard and Cote Brilliante Avenue. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and waited for police and EMTs to arrive. The […]
( KTRS ) A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in north St. Louis.
Police report the incident occurred around 8:10 p.m. Monday night at the intersection of Union Boulevard and Cote Brilliante Avenue.
The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and waited for police and EMTs to arrive.
The victim, thought to be in his 40’s, was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead.
© Copyright 2016 All Rights Reserved KTRS
Download Android App | Download Apple App
Follow @550KTRS on Twitter | Like KTRS on Facebook
spamblockers | Web Design by Link Rep Web Design and SEO
You must be logged in to post a comment.