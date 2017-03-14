Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Mailing List ButtonSign up for our Mailing List!

Home of the Tigers Banner

You are here: Home \ Local \ Man killed after being struck by vehicle in north St. Louis

Man killed after being struck by vehicle in north St. Louis

Local

Man killed after being struck by vehicle in north St. Louis

( KTRS ) A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in north St. Louis. Police report the incident occurred around 8:10 p.m. Monday night at the intersection of Union Boulevard and Cote Brilliante Avenue. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and waited for police and EMTs to arrive. The […]

Written by:
2017/03/14 2:58 AM
Man killed after being struck by vehicle in north St. Louis

( KTRS ) A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in north St. Louis.

Police report the incident occurred around 8:10 p.m. Monday night at the intersection of Union Boulevard and Cote Brilliante Avenue.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and waited for police and EMTs to arrive.

The victim, thought to be in his 40’s, was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead.

Tagged: , , , ,
Share:
  • googleplus
  • linkedin
  • tumblr
  • rss
  • pinterest
  • mail

By News

Related posts

Support KTRS Sponsors

KTRS On Facebook

KTRS On Twitter

Error, no group ID set! Check your syntax!