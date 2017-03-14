Man killed after being struck by vehicle in north St. Louis

( KTRS ) A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in north St. Louis. Police report the incident occurred around 8:10 p.m. Monday night at the intersection of Union Boulevard and Cote Brilliante Avenue. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and waited for police and EMTs to arrive. The […]

