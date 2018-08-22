Police say 48-year-old Craig LeFebvre was killed Tuesday night in a shooting at the MetroLink station on South Grand Boulevard, near St. Louis University. LeFebvre was the spokesman for the St. Louis County Health Department.

Police say two men were involved in an argument when one of them began shooting, striking the other man in the face.

LeFebvre, who was not involved in the argument, was struck in the chest. He was taken to a hospital, where he died. The other victim is in stable condition.

The shooter remains at large.