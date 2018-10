St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Police are investigating a deadly shooting in downtown St. Louis.

Police say a man was gunned down outside of the Mansion House Apartments in the 300 block of N. 4th Street around 12:30 a.m. Satuday. The victim who was in his 30s died at the scene.

There’s no word on a motive or of any arrests. The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

This brings the St. Louis murder count to at least 148 for the year.