Jennings, MO (KTRS) A man is dead following an overnight fire in Jennings.

Firefighters were called to a burning home on Murvale Drive around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. The 47-year-old victim was the roommate of the homeowner, who was not there at the time when the fire broke out.

Fire officials say it’s believed that the fire started in the kitchen, but the cause is still under investigation.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.