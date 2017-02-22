Man killed in officer involved shooting in South City

( KTRS) St. Louis police are investigating an officer involved shooting in South City Tuesday night. In a video posted online, Police Chief Sam Dotson reports that S.W.A.T officers were serving warrants at three locations in the same block near California and Osage. As officers entered the third residence one suspect, a 63-year-old man fired […]

( KTRS) St. Louis police are investigating an officer involved shooting in South City Tuesday night.

In a video posted online, Police Chief Sam Dotson reports that S.W.A.T officers were serving warrants at three locations in the same block near California and Osage.

As officers entered the third residence one suspect, a 63-year-old man fired a shot. Officers released a flash bang before the suspect fired another shot. Then, one officer, a 12-year service veteran, fired one shot back.

No officers were hurt. The man whose name has not been released, was transported to a nearby hospital but pronounced dead.

The warrants were issued as part of a six-month long drug investigation. In total eight people were arrested.