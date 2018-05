Spanish Lake, MO (KTRS) A man is dead following a late night shooting in north county.

Police say the 18-year-old victim was gunned down at just before 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of June Avenue in Spanish Lake. The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

There’s no word on a motive or of any arrests.

Anyone with any information is asked to call St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).