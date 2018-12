St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A man is dead after a late night shooting in south St. Louis.

Police say the victim was shot at just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday. He was found in his car, which had crashed on I-44 near 7th Street. There’s no word on a motive or of any arrests. The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

This brings the St. Louis murder count to 177 for the year.