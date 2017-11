Brentwood, MO (KTRS) The gunman in a shooting at the Brentwood MetroLink Station is being sought.

Police say a 26-year-old man and and another man were on a platform around 9:30 p.m. Sunday when they got into an argument. That’s when the suspect shot the 26-year-old man. His injuries aren’t said to be life threatening.

The incident resulted in several trains being shut down. All train services have resumed.