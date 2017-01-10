Man Shot by St. Louis Police Had Criminal History of Stealing, Guns

Davion Henderson, 21, of Hazelwood, was shot and killed by St. Louis Metro Police after they say he pointed a firearm at them. Henderson was in an SUV that was reported stolen with two other men, ages 23 and 16. Chief Sam Dotson says the vehicle fled from the officers at a high rate of […]

Davion Henderson, 21, of Hazelwood, was shot and killed by St. Louis Metro Police after they say he pointed a firearm at them. Henderson was in an SUV that was reported stolen with two other men, ages 23 and 16.

Chief Sam Dotson says the vehicle fled from the officers at a high rate of speed, east on Page, when the driver lost control and the SUV overturned in a yard. As officers approached, the driver is said to have pointed the gun at them. After he was shot, the other two suspects were arrested without incident, and no officers were injured.

No officers were injured, and two firearms were found in the SUV. One of the guns was reported as stolen from Florissant in December; the second gun had the serial numbers scratched off. The SUV was reported stolen from Berkeley.

The officer who fatally shot Henderson is on administrative leave.

Henderson was a suspect in the murder of Reginald Snow and Stephanie Eaisley in Wellston in 2014; Marquis McKinney was indicted for that crime.

Henderson’s criminal history includes convictions for burglary, stealing a vehicle, and unlawful use of a weapon, including taking a stolen Glock 9mm with an extended magazine to McCluer South-Berkeley High School.

Henderson served 120 days of shock time and was released.

Passenger Javonn Nettles, 23, has been charged with second-degree murder. Assistant Circuit Attorney Morley Swingle says Nettles bears legal responsibility for Henderson’s death. Both Nettles and the 16-year-old juvenile passenger have had frequent brushes with the law.

–By Jessica Machetta