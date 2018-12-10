St. Louis, MO (KTRS) County police are investigating after a man is found dead outside of a North County apartment. According to police, officers responded to a call in the 11,000 block of Riaza Square just before 4 o’clock yesterday afternoon.

Upon arrival, they found a deceased male believed to be in his late 20’s with gunshot wounds. The County’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is investigating.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.