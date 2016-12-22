Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Man shot in arm Wednesday night

Local

( KTRS ) One victim is recovering after being shot Wednesday night. Police say the shooting took place just after 10pm last night in the 5800 block of Highland. One male was shot in the arm and taken to an area hospital for treatment. At this time no further details have been released.

2016/12/22 2:01 AM
Man shot in arm Wednesday night

( KTRS ) One victim is recovering after being shot Wednesday night.

Police say the shooting took place just after 10pm last night in the 5800 block of Highland.

One male was shot in the arm and taken to an area hospital for treatment.

At this time no further details have been released.

