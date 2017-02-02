Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Mailing List ButtonSign up for our Mailing List!

Mizzou vs Florida 2 2 17

You are here: Home \ Local \ Man shot in chest Wednesday evening in St. Louis

Man shot in chest Wednesday evening in St. Louis

Local

Man shot in chest Wednesday evening in St. Louis

( KTRS ) A man is said to be in stable condition after being shot Wednesday evening. Police report a male victim in his 40’s was shot once in the chest around 6:45 pm yesterday near the intersection of Taylor and Aldine Ave. The man was conscious and breathing when taken to the hospital. No […]

Written by:
2017/02/02 2:42 AM
Man shot in chest Wednesday evening in St. Louis

( KTRS ) A man is said to be in stable condition after being shot Wednesday evening.

Police report a male victim in his 40’s was shot once in the chest around 6:45 pm yesterday near the intersection of Taylor and Aldine Ave. The man was conscious and breathing when taken to the hospital.

No further have been released at this time.

Tagged: , , , , ,
Share:
  • googleplus
  • linkedin
  • tumblr
  • rss
  • pinterest
  • mail

By News

Related posts

Support KTRS Sponsors

KTRS On Facebook

KTRS On Twitter

Error, no group ID set! Check your syntax!