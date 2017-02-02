Man shot in chest Wednesday evening in St. Louis

( KTRS ) A man is said to be in stable condition after being shot Wednesday evening. Police report a male victim in his 40’s was shot once in the chest around 6:45 pm yesterday near the intersection of Taylor and Aldine Ave. The man was conscious and breathing when taken to the hospital. No […]
