Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Mailing List ButtonSign up for our Mailing List!

Mizzou vs Texas A M 2 28 17

You are here: Home \ Local \ Man shot in the back on W. Florissant Ave Tuesday evening

Man shot in the back on W. Florissant Ave Tuesday evening

Local

Man shot in the back on W. Florissant Ave Tuesday evening

( KTRS ) Authorities are investigating after a man was shot in the back Tuesday evening. Police say the man arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the back. His vehicle had also been shot multiple times. The shooting is believed to have taken place near Wren and W Florissant Ave around 6:30 […]

Written by:
2017/03/01 3:44 AM
Man shot in the back on W. Florissant Ave Tuesday evening

( KTRS ) Authorities are investigating after a man was shot in the back Tuesday evening.

Police say the man arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the back. His vehicle had also been shot multiple times.

The shooting is believed to have taken place near Wren and W Florissant Ave around 6:30 pm.

No further details have been released at this time.

Tagged: , , , ,
Share:
  • googleplus
  • linkedin
  • tumblr
  • rss
  • pinterest
  • mail

By News

Related posts

Support KTRS Sponsors

KTRS On Facebook

KTRS On Twitter

Error, no group ID set! Check your syntax!