Man shot in the back on W. Florissant Ave Tuesday evening

( KTRS ) Authorities are investigating after a man was shot in the back Tuesday evening. Police say the man arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the back. His vehicle had also been shot multiple times. The shooting is believed to have taken place near Wren and W Florissant Ave around 6:30 […]

( KTRS ) Authorities are investigating after a man was shot in the back Tuesday evening.

Police say the man arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the back. His vehicle had also been shot multiple times.

The shooting is believed to have taken place near Wren and W Florissant Ave around 6:30 pm.

No further details have been released at this time.