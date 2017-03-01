Man shot in the back on W. Florissant Ave Tuesday evening

( KTRS ) Authorities are investigating after a man was shot in the back Tuesday evening. Police say the man arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the back. His vehicle had also been shot multiple times. The shooting is believed to have taken place near Wren and W Florissant Ave around 6:30 […]
( KTRS ) Authorities are investigating after a man was shot in the back Tuesday evening.
Police say the man arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the back. His vehicle had also been shot multiple times.
The shooting is believed to have taken place near Wren and W Florissant Ave around 6:30 pm.
No further details have been released at this time.
