Author: Glenn Fuselier

Published: 2:53 Am CST December 13, 2018

(KTRS) St. Louis MO A scary situation for bowlers inside a bowling alley Wednesday night. O’Fallon Illinois Police say a man walked into the bar area at the St.Clair Bowling Alley on Old Collinsville Road around 11 PM and shot a man in the chest. Police sought the suspect for about an hour and a half before arresting the shooter. Police spotted the suspect car and made the arrest without incident. The victim is expected to survive.