Man Shot To Death In North St. Louis

St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A man is dead following a shooting in north St. Louis. Police say the victim was gunned down Saturday afternoon in the 4300 block of Obear. There’s no word on a motive or of any arrests. The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

