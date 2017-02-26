Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Man Shot To Death In North St. Louis

Man Shot To Death In North St. Louis

St. Louis, MO  (KTRS)  A man is dead following a shooting in north St. Louis. Police say the victim was gunned down Saturday afternoon in the 4300 block of Obear. There’s no word on a motive or of any arrests. The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

2017/02/26 6:45 PM
