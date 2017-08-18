Man Shot To Death In South St. Louis

Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Local

2017/08/18 9:15 AM
St. Louis, MO  (KTRS)  A man is dead following a shooting in south St. Louis.

Police say the 45-year-old victim was gunned down late Thursday  afternoon near Texas and Shenandoah. There’s no word on a motive or of any arrests.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

This brings the St. Louis murder count to at least 125 for the year.

