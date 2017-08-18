Man Shot To Death In South St. Louis

St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A man is dead following a shooting in south St. Louis. Police say the 45-year-old victim was gunned down late Thursday afternoon near Texas and Shenandoah. There’s no word on a motive or of any arrests. The victim’s name hasn’t been released. This brings the St. Louis murder count to at […]

