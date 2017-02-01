Man shot while driving on WB I-70

( KTRS ) A man was shot in the face Tuesday night while driving on west bound I-70. Police say the shooting happened near Adelaide around 8 pm. the victim was taken to hospital in critical, but stable condition. No more details have been released at this time.
( KTRS ) A man was shot in the face Tuesday night while driving on west bound I-70.
Police say the shooting happened near Adelaide around 8 pm.
the victim was taken to hospital in critical, but stable condition.
No more details have been released at this time.
© Copyright 2016 All Rights Reserved KTRS
Download Android App | Download Apple App
Follow @550KTRS on Twitter | Like KTRS on Facebook
spamblockers | Web Design by Link Rep Web Design and SEO
You must be logged in to post a comment.