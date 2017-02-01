Man shot while driving on WB I-70

( KTRS ) A man was shot in the face Tuesday night while driving on west bound I-70. Police say the shooting happened near Adelaide around 8 pm. the victim was taken to hospital in critical, but stable condition. No more details have been released at this time.

