Man shot while driving on WB I-70

Man shot while driving on WB I-70

( KTRS ) A man was shot in the face Tuesday night while driving on west bound I-70. Police say the shooting happened near Adelaide around 8 pm. the victim was taken to hospital in critical, but stable condition. No more details have been released at this time.

2017/02/01 2:49 AM
