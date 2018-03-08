CHESTERFIELD (KTRS) Thanks to a tip from a St. Louis woman, police in Arkansas have arrested a man wanted in a shooting in Chesterfield this week that left two people injured.

Police had been looking for 42-year-old Philip Stroisch since Tuesday, when he was suspected of firing a gun into a home on Forest Crest in Chesterfield. Two people were inside and were struck by the gunfire but are recovering. Stroisch was considered armed and dangerous.

Then, Chesterfield police Sergeant Keith Rider says a sharp-eyed woman from St. Louis happened to be traveling near Bald Knob, Arkansas, last night and spotted the suspect vehicle. She tipped off local police, who pursued the vehicle. Police say the suspect tried to shoot himself but was captured and taken to a local hospital in Arkansas, where he is listed in critical condition.