ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — A St. Louis man who opened fire at a birthday party at a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant has been sentenced to life in prison.

The shooting in January 2015 in St. Charles injured the birthday girl’s grandfather.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports 25-year-old Arieon Demico Ford, was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison. He pleaded guilty in May to eight felony charges.

Prosecutors said the girl’s mother, Aesian Anunique Clay, called Ford to the restaurant because she was angry at the child’s father. When Ford arrived, he fired at four people.

Police say the man who was shot stepped in front of his son, the girl’s father, so he and two other guests could escape.

Clay pleaded guilty in February to first-degree assault and was sentenced to five years’ probation.

