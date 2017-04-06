Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Man who went to Ferguson firehouse after shooting dies

Local

Man who went to Ferguson firehouse after shooting dies

FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) – A man who drove himself to a Ferguson, Missouri, firehouse after being shot has died. Police say 41-year-old Reginald Caine arrived about 10 a.m. Tuesday at Ferguson Firehouse No. 2, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was driven to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police say the firehouse itself was […]

Written by:
2017/04/06
Man who went to Ferguson firehouse after shooting dies

FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) – A man who drove himself to a Ferguson, Missouri, firehouse after being shot has died.

Police say 41-year-old Reginald Caine arrived about 10 a.m. Tuesday at Ferguson Firehouse No. 2, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was driven to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the firehouse itself was hit by a bullet. No one at the firehouse was injured. St. Louis County police had been called to a report of a shooting about a block away moments before the victim arrived at the firehouse.

No arrests have been made.

By News

