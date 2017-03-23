Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Mangrove Lightning: The Strange Case Involving Doc Ford

Mangrove Lightning: The Strange Case Involving Doc Ford

Randy Wayne White is the author of the 24th novel in his Doc Ford series titled Mangrove Lightning. Randy joined Jon Grayson to talk about the book, the Key Largo area where this book is located and his appearance at the St. Louis County Library tonight at 7pm.

2017/03/23 2:26 PM

