ST. LOUIS (KTRS) A manslaughter charge has been filed in a street racing crash in March in which a St. Louis man was killed.

The incident occurred March 4 in the 4000 block of Reavis Barracks Road in South St. Louis County when four cars were street racing and one of the cars collided with another car not involved in the race, sending that car into oncoming traffic. The driver of that car, Jose Solis-Luna was killed.

On Thursday the St. Louis County Prosecutor’s office charged 20-year-old Adam Michaud with involuntary manslaughter and second degree assault in the incident. He’s being held on 150-thousand dollars bond.