Clayton, MO (KTRS) The March for Our Lives movement is putting pressure on Senator Roy Blunt to change is position on gun control. A small crowd gathered outside the Senators office Tuesday and lied on the ground in what is called a “Die-In.”

While many people believe the way to end school shootings is to eliminate them as ‘soft-targets’ – by placing guns in hands of trained, vetted, individuals tasked with protecting students, Students Demand Action Spokesperson Izzy Essman disagrees, “Well first of all I would say that everyone believes there’s a certain way to stop the mass shooting issue. I don’t think anyone actually likes mass shootings, it’s just that people disagree on how to address it. And I believe that the way to address it is by regulating guns.”

Similar events were held across the country.