Maryland Heights, MO (KTRS) A new Blues practice facility is one step closer to becoming a reality.

On Monday night, the Maryland Heights City Council unanimously approved a plan to have the ice complex built near the Hollywood Casino. The plan allows Maryland Heights city officials to work out an agreement with the the St. Louis Legacy Ice Foundation, the nonprofit that would operate the ice complex.

Construction is expected to begin in May of next year and be completed by the summer of 2019.