Maryland Heights, MO (KTRS) Things that go bump in the night has taken on a whole new meaning in the city of Maryland Heights after the Great Pumpkin Caper.

Three teen pumpkin bandits are accused of making off with 49 pumpkins and a gourd from residential doors steps during the early morning hours of October 18th. Luckily residents were able to give a description of the getaway car.

Public Relations Officer Erica Stough said this led an officer on patrol that night to the prankster trio.

“He happened to see a car that matched the description and it was weighted down by the pumpkins. After the fact he realized that is why it was sagging in the back.” Stough explained.

As for a motive in this Halloween heist.,,,,where the bandits going to have a pumpkin pie bake off or hold the pumpkins for ransom?

“When they interviewed them they really didn’t say much. I think it was just one of those kids being kids Halloween prank.” Stough said.

This was followed by a pumpkin line up at the police department, where residents were reunited with their beloved pumpkins.

This scary story has a happy ending thanks to the Maryland Heights Police Department saving for Halloween.

About a dozen pumpkins remain unclaimed at the police department.