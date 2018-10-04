Arizona (KTRS) Over six-million pounds of beef is being recalled due to a salmonella outbreak.

The USDA announced Thursday morning that Arizona-based JBS Tolleson is recalling the meat after 57 cases of salmonella in 16 states have been reported since August 5, 2018.. The raw, non-intact beef items, including ground beef, were packaged on various dates from July 26, 2018 to Sept. 7, 2018.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

The recalled products were packaged between July 26 and September 7 and were sold nationwide under brand names Walmart, Cedar River Farms Natural Beef, Showcase, Showcase/Walmart and JBS Generic.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact the JBS USA Consumer Hotline at (800) 727-2333.