Matheny Holds Court at Warmup

Sports

Matheny Speaks Passionately About Yadier Molina Among Other Topics

2017/01/16 8:59 PM

Cardinals manager Mike Matheny visited with the media on Monday after his autograph session at the Cardinals’ Care Winter Warm-Up. The skipper touched on a number of topics including Yadier Molina’s playing time, the starting rotation, and the new and improved defense.

By Brendan Wiese

