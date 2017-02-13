Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Matt Iseman Discusses The Celebrity Apprentice Finale

Matt Iseman Discusses The Celebrity Apprentice Finale

2017/02/13

Matt Iseman is a comedian, actor and television host who may be most famous for his role hosting American Ninja Warrior. Matt participated in the latest season of Celebrity Apprentice and made the final which airs tonight on NBC. Matt Iseman joined John Carney to talk about his career, participating on Celebrity Apprentice and the finale which airs tonight.

By Brady Hempen

