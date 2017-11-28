NEW YORK (AP) — Matt Lauer says he is “truly sorry” to anyone he is hurt by his words and actions in his first public comments since being fired by NBC.

Lauer’s former “Today” show co-host Savannah Guthrie read a statement from Lauer at the top of Thursday’s show, a day he was fired by NBC for “inappropriate sexual behavior.” Published reports accuse Lauer of crude and habitual misconduct with other women around the office.

Lauer says in the statement: “Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized. But there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed or ashamed.

He says “repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching” and says he’s “committed to beginning that effort.”

Fired “Today” host Matt Lauer is the biggest media figure brought down by sexual misconduct allegations since Bill O’Reilly and Roger Ailes were ousted from Fox News Channel.

Lauer’s exit comes amid a wave of accusations sweeping through the media, Hollywood and politics.