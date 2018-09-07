St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Mayor Lyda Krewson is collaborating with other city and state officials. She hosted a city tour Friday afternoon with guests’ Governor Mike Parson and Kansas City Mayor Sly James.

Krewson stated, “This is really an exciting day for us, to be able to have Mayor Sly James and Governor Mike Parson in our city, showing them a lot of the things that we’re doing here and a lot of the things that we’re doing well. This is really a day for us to be proud of. It’s also a day for us to build relationships, because everything gets done by having a relationship with someone.”

Governor Mike Parson noted, “Since I’ve become Governor I’ve traveled all over the state and had meeting after meeting with leaders from all parts of the state of Missouri to find out what are the two most important issues facing the state of Missouri. The two things that keep coming to the forefront is infrastructure and workforce development. And we are behind on workforce development. There’s no other way to sugarcoat that. We have not done a good job of making sure our workforce is ready.”

The tour began at Nathaniel Rivers Place Apartments – a new facility aimed at addressing chronic homelessness, and made stops at Ranken Technical College, City Hall, and Real Time Crime Center.