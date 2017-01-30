Mayor Slay takes to Twitter says St. Louis is a “welcoming city for Muslims and refugees”

( KTRS ) St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay took to Twitter Sunday to voice his opinion on the recent refugee ban recently imposed by President Donald Trump. The ban, signed into action last week, blocks refugees coming from countries where the Muslim faith is the majority. In one tweet Slay said “two-thirds of the Syrian refugees […]

( KTRS ) St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay took to Twitter Sunday to voice his opinion on the recent refugee ban recently imposed by President Donald Trump.

The ban, signed into action last week, blocks refugees coming from countries where the Muslim faith is the majority.

In one tweet Slay said “two-thirds of the Syrian refugees in St. Louis are under 8-year-old and the St. Louis would remain a welcoming city for Muslims and refugees” in another he said that “Government sanctioned religious persecution is un-American and contrary to the values of our community.”

Several protests have been staged around the country since the ban was brought into action. One was held Sunday and Lambert international airport.