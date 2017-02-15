Mayor Slay To Join Downtown Law Firm After Finishing Final Term In Office

St. Louis, MO (KTRS) St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay will return to private practice once he concludes his final term in office.

On Wednesday, the law firm Spencer Fane LLP announced that Slay will join its downtown practice in May. “As citizens of St. Louis who are also fortunate to call Mayor Slay a colleague and friend, we are grateful to him for his long-standing service to our community,” said Frank Neuner, St. Louis Managing Partner of Spencer Fane.

“He has poured himself into our city, passionately dedicating his career to improving the quality of life for our residents, cultivating an economy where our businesses can succeed and laying a foundation to ensure that St. Louis will have a bright and prosperous future as he enters private practice with our firm. We are honored to have Mayor Slay join Spencer Fane, and we look forward to the tremendous value his experience, perspective and counsel will provide to our clients.” added Neuner.

“We are privileged to have Mayor Slay join our firm,” said Pat Whalen, Chairman of Spencer Fane. “He is a visionary who helped shape St. Louis by strengthening its core and priming it for growth and sustained success through the future. We share the same passion as it relates to the outcomes we seek to achieve for our clients, and we’re pleased to have the Mayor join us as we look forward to this next chapter in his career with our firm.”

“I have been fortunate to form many friendships with Spencer Fane attorneys and staff and, in turn, I have come to know the firm as one that places a strong emphasis on protecting its culture, its people and its collaborative approach to serving clients,” Slay said. “I am looking forward to rolling up my sleeves and returning to the practice of law, and I am pleased to do that with Spencer Fane.”

Prior to Slay’s political career, he was a private practice attorney for 20 years with a focus on commercial litigation and business law. Slay is St. Louis’ 45th mayor and also the city’s longest serving mayor.