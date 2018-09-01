WASHINGTON (AP) — John McCain’s casket has arrived at Washington National Cathedral for a memorial service where two former presidents — George W. Bush and Barack Obama — are among the scheduled speakers.

Saturday’s service is the last event in Washington for the late Arizona senator. He’ll be buried Sunday at his alma mater, the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

McCain who died of brain cancer on Aug. 25 at age 81.

___

9:03 a.m.

John McCain’s procession has made a stop at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on the way to his service at Washington National Cathedral, and his wife, Cindy, has placed a wreath on the memorial.

She was accompanied by Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and John Kelly, a retired Marine Corps general who’s President Donald Trump’s chief of staff.

John McCain was a decorated veteran who was held for more than five years as a prisoner of war in Vietnam. He refused early release.

At the cathedral, two former presidents, a pre-eminent diplomat and a former Senate colleague are among the speakers on the schedule.

___