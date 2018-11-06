Kirkwood, MO (KTRS) The eyes of the nation are on Missouri, as U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill is locked in a tight race with Republican challenger, Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley. After casting her ballot Tuesday morning, McCaskill spoke with reporters outside the Kirkwood Community Center in St. Louis County.

She expressed her optimism regarding the election when she told reporters, “Obviously, we started out in a big big hole. When Donald Trump wins this state by 20 points. A whole lot of people wrote us off 18 months ago and obviously this race is just way too close to call. So, we don’t know what’s going to happen, but we feel great about the effort.”

Hawley and McCaskill entered Tuesday’s general election in a virtual tie, according to most pollsters. The outcome of this Senate race could determine the balance of power in the United States Senate.