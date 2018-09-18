St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Local McDonald’s workers are striking. Tuesday, out-of-town activists and union workers organized a group of local employees in a walk-out style protest of McDonald’s alleged failure to address sexual impropriety and low wages.

People gathered outside the McDonald’s on St. Charles Rock Road in St. John during the busy lunch rush. A number of past and present McDonald’s employees spoke during the protest, including one woman who stated, “We’re out here to fight for women’s rights, sexual harassment in the workplace. That’s what we’re here for. That’s what we mean. McDonald’s you are the second largest paying employer of people, but you have the worst rate for sexual harassment.”

Similar events were held across the country.