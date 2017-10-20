St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Crews are on the home stretch to the completion of the renovations to the new . A media tour was given on Thursday to show the progress so far.

These renovations are all part of the CityArchRiverProject. The new Gateway Arch Museum and Visitors Center will offer improved accessibility and a better connection to the downtown area. It will also include interactive exhibits with a focus on St. Louis’ role in the westward expansion.

Ryan McClure, the director of Communications and Activation for the Gateway Arch Park Foundation, says he believes this will significantly boost tourism, “We’re thinking that at least a million more visitors are going to be coming to the Arch grounds due to these renovations. We also think St. Louisians are gonna come down to the Arch and the park more often.”

The Arch typically has 2.4 million visitors a year.

The entire project is scheduled to be completed in July of 2018.