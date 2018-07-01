ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Memorial services for two of the five victims killed in a shooting at a Maryland newspaper have been scheduled for next week.

The Baltimore Sun reports that a “celebration of life” for 59-year-old Rob Hiaasen will be held Monday at the Irvine Nature Center in Owings Mills.

The invitation says shorts are welcome, as the slain Capital assistant managing editor wouldn’t have wanted attendees to have to wear a suit for him.

The newspaper says a memorial service for special publications editor Wendi Winters will take place at noon July 7 at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Annapolis.

Phoenix Geimer, one of Winters’ daughters, announced the plans on Facebook. In lieu of flowers, Geimer urged well-wishers to make a donation to the Girl Scouts of America, the American Civil Liberties Union, Planned Parenthood, or the American Red Cross.

___

7 p.m.

A priest in Annapolis who is a former journalist has highlighted in a sermon the importance of the work of the five journalists who were killed in a shooting at The Capital newspaper in Annapolis.

The Rev. M. Dion Thompson focused on the sorrow the shootings have caused in the town during a Saturday evening sermon at St. Anne’s Episcopal Church in Annapolis.

Thompson says it’s an affliction that lies on everyone who has gathered at vigils. He also says the families of the five who were killed are “suffering through this unspeakable sorrow.”

Thompson worked at The Baltimore Sun for 15 years.

___