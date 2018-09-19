COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Alex Mejia had five hits, while Randy Arozarena and Lane Thomas recorded three apiece as the Memphis Redbirds defeated the Durham Bulls 14-4 on Tuesday.

Mejia doubled and singled four times, driving in five runs and scoring three. Arozarena doubled twice and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two.

Memphis started the scoring in the first inning when Rangel Ravelo scored on a wild pitch and Mejia scored on a double.

Memphis later scored in four additional innings, including a four-run eighth, when Thomas hit a three-run home run to help put the game away.

Memphis right-hander Kevin Herget (11-11) picked up the win after allowing two runs on five hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Chih-Wei Hu (7-8) took the loss in the International League game after giving up two runs and four hits over one inning.