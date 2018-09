(KTRS) Two brothers are killed after reportedly leading several Metro East police Departments on a chase in a stolen car. 28-year-old Rodney L. Williams… and 21-year-old Thomas C. Williams from Alton were pronounced dead at the scene. The brothers wrecked into a tanker truck on route 111 at New Poag Road…around 10:30 Wednesday night…111 was shut down for 7 hours.