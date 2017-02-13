Metro-East fire crews worked hard battling Sunday brush fires

Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

( KTRS ) Fire crews in the Metro-East were working hard yesterday as a number of brush fires ignited across the area. Heavy winds and dry brush fueled the fires, that burnt for quite sometime. Crews first responded to a fire around 1:30pm Sunday afternoon near 8th street and Route 3 In Columbia,IL. Then just […]

2017/02/13 3:28 AM
( KTRS ) Fire crews in the Metro-East were working hard yesterday as a number of brush fires ignited across the area.

Heavy winds and dry brush fueled the fires, that burnt for quite sometime. Crews first responded to a fire around 1:30pm Sunday afternoon near 8th street and Route 3 In Columbia,IL.

Then just after 3pm crews were called to another large brush fire on Falling Springs Road, near the Monsanto plant. Lastly, a brush fire sprang up in the 2700 block of Hanover Road, north of Waterloo,IL.

All fires were safely extinguished. No injuries have been reported.

