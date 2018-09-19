A valet driver is run over and killed in a metro-east parking lot.

Thirty-nine-year-old Kenya Randall was struck and killed while working at the popular Club-Da-Beano Monday night. East St. Louis Detective Lemar Martin says surveillance video shows the driver did brake but then kept going.

Co-worker Earlest Johnson says Randall was well liked and he cannot believe someone would run over someone like that.

Authorities are looking for dark-colored SUV with front-end damage.

A 10 thousand dollar reward is being offered by the night club.