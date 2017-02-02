Metro-East Water Main Break Prompts Canceled Classes And Boil Order

Belleville, IL (KTRS) Students in the Belleville School District have the day off today due to a water main break. The water main break occurred on Thursday morning on Old Caseyville Road and Highway 161 in Belleville. District leaders say some schools are without water and others have very low water pressure. Fox 2 News also reports […]

The water main break occurred on Thursday morning on Old Caseyville Road and Highway 161 in Belleville. District leaders say some schools are without water and others have very low water pressure. Fox 2 News also reports that Whiteside, Harmoney Emge and High Mount school districts also canceled classes due to the water main break.

Meanwhile, Illinois American Water has issued a boil order for Belleville, Shiloh, Swansea, Millstadt, Waterloo, and Columbia as a result of the water main break. Customers are advised to bring their water to a rolling boil for 5 minutes before using water for drinking or cooking. Water is okay for bathing, washing and other common uses.

Illinois American Water says it is standard procedure for a boil water order to be in effect for 36 to 48 hours after water service is restored.

There’s no word on how long it will take to make repairs on the water main break.