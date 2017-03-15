Michael Brown Documentary Addressed At Ferguson City Council Meeting

Ferguson, MO (KTRS) The fallout continues over the release of a documentary about Michael Brown.

A crowd voiced their concerns over the documentary at Tuesday night’s Ferguson City Council meeting. Some of those in attendance placed blame on Ferguson Market and called for its closure, alleging drug activity. Others said the protests stemming from the documentary is a set back to Ferguson’s healing.

“This community was starting to come together. This movie comes out and the scab has been ripped out and were taken back to 2014.” said Ferguson resident Chris Shanahan.

Ferguson resident Adrian Shropshire expressed anger toward the division in the community. “I’m tired of hearing so much negativity from our citizens, so-called citizens. If you don’t like it here, get out…get the hell out. I’m sorry for my language, but I’m fired up.”

Ferguson resident Nick Kasoff was one of several residents to voiced his opposition towards Ferguson Market. “If you want to start improving the city, you might want to start with filthy little places like the Ferguson Market. That place wouldn’t be open if it was in Creve Coeur and it shouldn’t be open here in Ferguson either.”

Mayor James Knowles agreed that the recent protests has been a set back. “People have come from all over, all over St. Louis at least, to come here and protest and express their frustrations, but I’m confident that the community will still move forward.”

Knowles also expressed his disappointment over the racial remarks made towards the owners of Ferguson Market during the protests. “To fight racism with your own racism isn’t going to move this country forward.”

The release of the documentary “Stranger Fruit” led to violent protests in Ferguson in recent days.