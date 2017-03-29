Michael Starr Talks about the Latest Tour and Performances for Steel Panther

Michael Starr, lead singer for Steel Panther, joined Jon Grayson to talk about their latest tour and upcoming performances. They also talked about how Steel Panther continues performing after all these years.
Michael Starr, lead singer for Steel Panther, joined Jon Grayson to talk about their latest tour and upcoming performances. They also talked about how Steel Panther continues performing after all these years.
© Copyright 2016 All Rights Reserved KTRS
Download Android App | Download Apple App
Follow @550KTRS on Twitter | Like KTRS on Facebook
spamblockers | Web Design by Link Rep Web Design and SEO
You must be logged in to post a comment.