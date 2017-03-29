Michael Starr Talks about the Latest Tour and Performances for Steel Panther

Michael Starr, lead singer for Steel Panther, joined Jon Grayson to talk about their latest tour and upcoming performances. They also talked about how Steel Panther continues performing after all these years.

