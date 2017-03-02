Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Mailing List ButtonSign up for our Mailing List!

Home of the Tigers Banner

You are here: Home \ Local \ Mid-Missouri district to try 4-day school week

Mid-Missouri district to try 4-day school week

Local

Mid-Missouri district to try 4-day school week

KINGDOM CITY, Mo. (AP) – The superintendent of the North Callaway School District says the district will implement a four-day school week for the 2017-18 school year. Superintendent Bryan Thomsen says the change is in response to a cut in state funds for schools. The Columbia Daily Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2ldqQYN ) Thomsen said the change […]

Written by:
2017/03/02 1:32 AM
Mid-Missouri district to try 4-day school week

KINGDOM CITY, Mo. (AP) – The superintendent of the North Callaway School District says the district will implement a four-day school week for the 2017-18 school year.

Superintendent Bryan Thomsen says the change is in response to a cut in state funds for schools.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2ldqQYN ) Thomsen said the change could save the mid-Missouri district about $100,000, or 1 percent of its $10 million annual budget. The district about 20 miles east of Columbia has about 1,200 students.

The decision comes after district officials sought reaction from parents, with 65.7 percent in support, 13 percent opposed and 21.3 percent undecided.

The district is planning a future election to ask residents for an operating levy increase.

Tagged: , ,
Share:
  • googleplus
  • linkedin
  • tumblr
  • rss
  • pinterest
  • mail

By News

Related posts

Support KTRS Sponsors

KTRS On Facebook

KTRS On Twitter

Error, no group ID set! Check your syntax!