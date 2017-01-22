Mike Faulk Joins Sports Sunday to Discuss MLS Stadium Debate

The Fate of a Potential MLS Stadium Could be Known This Week

Mike Faulk has been covering all the developments on the potential down MLS stadium front for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Faulk joined Brendan Wiese on Sports Sunday to explain what might happen this week as the Board of Alderman Ways and Means Committee could determine what route this story takes as early as tomorrow.

CLICK Audio player above to hear the entire interview.