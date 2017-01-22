Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Mailing List ButtonSign up for our Mailing List!

Mizzou vs Ole Miss 1 21 17

You are here: Home \ Latest sports \ Sports \ Mike Faulk Joins Sports Sunday to Discuss MLS Stadium Debate

Mike Faulk Joins Sports Sunday to Discuss MLS Stadium Debate

Latest sports

Mike Faulk Joins Sports Sunday to Discuss MLS Stadium Debate

The Fate of a Potential MLS Stadium Could be Known This Week

Written by:
2017/01/22 12:59 PM

MLS Stadium

Mike Faulk has been covering all the developments on the potential down MLS stadium front for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Faulk joined Brendan Wiese on Sports Sunday to explain what might happen this week as the Board of Alderman Ways and Means Committee could determine what route this story takes as early as tomorrow.

CLICK Audio player above to hear the entire interview.

Share:
  • googleplus
  • linkedin
  • tumblr
  • rss
  • pinterest
  • mail

By Brendan Wiese

Related posts

Support KTRS Sponsors

KTRS On Facebook

KTRS On Twitter

Error, no group ID set! Check your syntax!