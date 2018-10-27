O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A minor league baseball team in O’Fallon is vowing to be on the field in 2019, even after being locked out of its city-owned ballpark.

The city of O’Fallon has terminated its lease with the River City Rascals, an independent Frontier League team unaffiliated with any major league team.

But the Rascals say on the team website that reports of unpaid bills are inaccurate. The note says the team “has every intention of playing baseball in 2019 and beyond.”

The Rascals have played for 20 seasons in O’Fallon and hosted the Frontier League All-Star game in July.