O’Fallon, MO (KTRS) The search for a missing O’Fallon man is over after he is found dead on Friday.

The family made the announcement on the Find Adam Tumbrink Facebook page:

With great sadness, the Tumbrink Family announce the loss of Adam Tumbrink. At this time, we ask for complete privacy and respect for the family. As more information comes about services, we will notify everyone.

Thank you for your love and support during this time. If the family needs anything, we will reach out. Please wait for us to reach out. Thank you.

The circumstances of the 39-year-old husband and father hasn’t been disclosed. Tumbrink went missing on Tuesday. His car was found on Thursday.