Author: Glenn Fuselier

Published: 1:35 AM CST December 4, 2018

(KTRS) St. Louis MO An Olivette couple missing since last week, were found deceased in a car Monday afternoon. Police say 47-year-old Igor Zhukov and 43-year-old Michele Laws were found shot to death inside their car off Riverview in North Riverfront Park. The couple leave behind children. They reportedly were last seen at the QuickTrip on Lilac at highway 270. No other information is available at this time.